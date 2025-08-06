Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $345,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $88.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.30.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

