Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,789 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 856.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,053,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,164,000 after buying an additional 17,957,928 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $407,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,456,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $670,407,000 after buying an additional 9,041,990 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,046,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,574,000 after buying an additional 7,581,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,106.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,967,000 after buying an additional 5,153,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $24.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFE. HSBC dropped their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

