Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.19 Billion Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 330,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,192,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE LOW opened at $237.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its 200-day moving average is $231.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

