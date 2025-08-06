Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,629,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,429 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,940,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,792 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 19,297.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,586,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,739 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $232,664,000. JP Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,716.0% during the 1st quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 981,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,668,000 after acquiring an additional 976,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,207,000 after acquiring an additional 518,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.19.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

