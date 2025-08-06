Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 190,527 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,778,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,527 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.86% of Fiserv worth $1,055,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after buying an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after buying an additional 340,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,984,000 after buying an additional 1,014,126 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,662,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,709,000 after acquiring an additional 406,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,616,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,391,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:FI opened at $134.26 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.22 and a 12 month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.64 and its 200 day moving average is $191.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler set a $218.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on Fiserv from $194.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

