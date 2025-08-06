GlobalData (LON:DATA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GlobalData (LON:DATA – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.46) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalData from GBX 215 ($2.86) to GBX 195 ($2.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

DATA stock opened at GBX 142.50 ($1.89) on Tuesday. GlobalData has a 52-week low of GBX 128 ($1.70) and a 52-week high of GBX 230 ($3.06). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 163.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GlobalData will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current year.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

