Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.73 and traded as low as $82.11. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 432,116 shares trading hands.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Trading Up 2.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $947.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Global X MSCI Argentina ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 437.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.