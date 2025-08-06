Global Partners (GLP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Global Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Global Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:GLP opened at $51.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.60%.

In other news, COO Mark Romaine sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $97,210.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 148,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,082.08. This represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $944,221. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Partners stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,155 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

