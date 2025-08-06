Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,400 shares, agrowthof70.9% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $110.32.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.
Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.
