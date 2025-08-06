Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,400 shares, agrowthof70.9% from the June 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Givaudan Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GVDNY stock opened at $84.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

Get Givaudan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Givaudan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.