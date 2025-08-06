Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gilead Sciences stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD Free Report ) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

