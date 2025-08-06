Gilead Sciences (GILD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter.
Gilead Sciences Price Performance
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $112.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $72.43 and a 52 week high of $119.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $107.10.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,054,588.30. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $333,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,984,175. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.
Read Our Latest Analysis on GILD
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
