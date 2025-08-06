GIL Q3 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 31st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIL. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE GIL opened at $52.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $55.39.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 814,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,305,000 after buying an additional 235,405 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,263.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 153,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

