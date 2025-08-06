Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Insider Kimberly T. Bowron Sells 11,694 Shares

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 11,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total transaction of $14,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 495,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,907.50. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.35.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Gevo had a negative net margin of 193.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its holdings in Gevo by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

