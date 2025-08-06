Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) & GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) and GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Genworth Financial and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genworth Financial 2.61% 1.91% 0.21% GoHealth 0.23% -7.10% -1.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Genworth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of GoHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genworth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.0% of GoHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genworth Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 GoHealth 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genworth Financial and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Genworth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. GoHealth has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 204.57%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Genworth Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Genworth Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Genworth Financial and GoHealth”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genworth Financial $7.30 billion 0.45 $299.00 million $0.45 17.67 GoHealth $798.89 million 0.18 -$2.93 million ($1.20) -4.93

Genworth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth. GoHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genworth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Genworth Financial beats GoHealth on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genworth Financial



Genworth Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products. The Long-Term Care Insurance segment offers long-term care insurance products that are intended to protect against the significant and escalating costs of long-term care services provided in the insured's home, assisted living, and nursing facilities. The Life and Annuities segment provides protection and retirement income products, that includes traditional and non-traditional life insurance, such as term, universal and term universal life insurance, corporate-owned life insurance, and funding agreements; fixed annuities; and variable annuities. It distributes its products through sales force, in-house sales representatives, and digital marketing programs. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About GoHealth



GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. It provides Medicare plans, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug, and Medicare Special Needs Plans. The company also offers partner marketing services. It sells its products through carriers and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

