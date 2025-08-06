FY2025 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech Lowered by Analyst

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now anticipates that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.85. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $6.14 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s FY2026 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.22.

KRYS opened at $137.35 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $122.80 and a one year high of $207.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,764,000 after acquiring an additional 365,304 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,223,000. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 99.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 400,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200,244 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,455,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 358,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,144,000 after acquiring an additional 141,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 13,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total value of $2,019,280.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,443,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,924,382.80. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,487,943 in the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

