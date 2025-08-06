FY2025 EPS Estimates for Gossamer Bio Boosted by Analyst

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOSS. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $490.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Gossamer Bio had a negative net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 128.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Gossamer Bio by 720.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 825,047 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,353 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5,250.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 683,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 670,649 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.