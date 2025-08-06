FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CGI Group Issued By Desjardins

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.10 EPS.
CGI Group Price Performance
About CGI Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CGI Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Unusual Machines: A Speculation With Tailwinds to Lift Its Price
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Zebra Technologies: Riding the Automation Wave to Profits
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Vertical Aerospace’s New Deal and Earnings De-Risk Production
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.