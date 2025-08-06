FY2025 Earnings Forecast for CGI Group Issued By Desjardins

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIBFree Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.22. Desjardins also issued estimates for CGI Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

