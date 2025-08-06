Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.95 ($0.13) and traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 12.05 ($0.16), with a volume of 192,847 shares trading hands.

Futura Medical Trading Down 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of £36.45 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.78.

Futura Medical Company Profile

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical and healthcare products for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. Its lead product is MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. The company also develops pain relief products, including TPR100, a topical diclofenac pain relief gel; CBD100, a topical cannabidiol formulation; and TIB200, a topical ibuprofen pain relief gel.

