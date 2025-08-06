Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) shot up 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.90 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 11.51 ($0.15). 1,063,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,050,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Fusion Antibodies Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Get Fusion Antibodies alerts:

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion is a Belfast based contract research organisation (“CRO”) providing a range of antibody engineering services for the development of antibodies for both therapeutic drug and diagnostic applications.

The Company’s ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM on 18 December 2017. Fusion provides a broad range of services in antibody generation, development, production, characterisation and optimisation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.