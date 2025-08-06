Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLMI. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLMI opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

