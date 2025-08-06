Fourth Sail Capital LP Takes $13.64 Million Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,301,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,640,000. StoneCo accounts for 3.2% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.46% of StoneCo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StoneCo by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 116,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 1,486.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Santander raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.88.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

