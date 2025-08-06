Fourth Sail Capital LP Makes New Investment in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,418,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,977,000. Liberty Latin America comprises 2.1% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 0.72% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,486 shares during the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,315.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 106,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Liberty Latin America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 8,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.53 per share, with a total value of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 231,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,243.13. This trade represents a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair acquired 22,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $99,999.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $7.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

