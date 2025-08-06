Flex LNG (FLNG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.70 million. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 29.10%. On average, analysts expect Flex LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLNG opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.41. Flex LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is currently 157.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flex LNG stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,543 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Flex LNG worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

