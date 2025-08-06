FiscalNote (NOTE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect FiscalNote to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $22.83 million for the quarter. FiscalNote has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. On average, analysts expect FiscalNote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FiscalNote alerts:

FiscalNote Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NOTE opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.59. FiscalNote has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOTE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded FiscalNote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of FiscalNote in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on FiscalNote in a report on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOTE

Insider Buying and Selling at FiscalNote

In related news, Director Tim Hwang sold 56,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total transaction of $32,569.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,700,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,235.48. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 138,758 shares of company stock valued at $85,834 over the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FiscalNote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of FiscalNote by 830.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 800,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 714,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FiscalNote by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in FiscalNote by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

FiscalNote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FiscalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FiscalNote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.