First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,700 shares, anincreaseof206.3% from the June 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FYC opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $59.29 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a market cap of $460.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.44.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

