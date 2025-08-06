First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 30,600 shares, anincreaseof191.4% from the June 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0%

FMB stock opened at $49.76 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.18.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

