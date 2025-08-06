Financial Contrast: LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

LexinFintech pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. LexinFintech pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital pays out 97.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Manhattan Bridge Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 9.44% 12.52% 5.88% Manhattan Bridge Capital 59.04% 12.68% 8.07%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares LexinFintech and Manhattan Bridge Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LexinFintech and Manhattan Bridge Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00

LexinFintech currently has a consensus target price of $13.60, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Risk and Volatility

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Manhattan Bridge Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $1.95 billion 0.56 $150.76 million $1.06 6.09 Manhattan Bridge Capital $9.69 million 6.55 $5.59 million $0.47 11.81

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LexinFintech beats Manhattan Bridge Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties. Its loans are secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

