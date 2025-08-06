FIGS (FIGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect FIGS to post earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter.

FIGS Trading Down 0.8%

FIGS stock opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 617.62 and a beta of 1.34. FIGS has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FIGS from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FIGS from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FIGS stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

