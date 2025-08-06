Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,712,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,032,000 after purchasing an additional 419,199 shares during the period. Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 41,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 8.7%

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 1.04. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 105.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIS. TD Cowen raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

