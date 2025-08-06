Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Short Interest Up 69.8% in July

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 70,800 shares, agrowthof69.8% from the June 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 174,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $55.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.53. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,822,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,291,000 after buying an additional 4,175,298 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 871,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,391,000 after buying an additional 111,512 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 574,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,039 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 549,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,212 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

