Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC Invests $264,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 11,354.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 402,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 399,008 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 12,210 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,687,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $187.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 66.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

