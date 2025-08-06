Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $15,333.96 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) CEO Bahram Valamehr sold 14,466 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $15,333.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 334,898 shares in the company, valued at $354,991.88. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FATE stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $123.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.24.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,318.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20,805 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 109,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 92,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,898,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 279,360 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

