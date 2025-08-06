Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,539 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,159,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FNDE opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.