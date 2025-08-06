Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 694,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $27,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,995,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $34.22 and a one year high of $44.64.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

