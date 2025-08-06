Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 931,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $12,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 265,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.25.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

