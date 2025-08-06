Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 862 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 740,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $20,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,993,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,410,724 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 78,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 471,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.93. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.