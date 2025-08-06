Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $250.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4833 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

