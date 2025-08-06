ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.16) per share and revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. ESS Tech had a negative return on equity of 215.91% and a negative net margin of 2,067.81%. On average, analysts expect ESS Tech to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GWH stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.23. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Separately, Roth Capital set a $2.50 target price on ESS Tech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ESS Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

