Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EBKDY shares. UBS Group raised Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Tuesday.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $47.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 289.0%. Erste Group Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

