Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:GFL Q3 Earnings

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, July 31st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of GFL opened at C$69.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.75. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$52.40 and a 12 month high of C$71.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.67. The firm has a market cap of C$26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.03.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $0.0154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -5.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick Joseph Dovigi sold 50,000 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.33, for a total value of C$3,366,610.60. 2.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is an environmental services company. Its offerings include non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure, soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line, which generates the majority of the revenue, consists of the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste.

