Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Kadant Q3 Earnings

Kadant Inc (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.54. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Kadant from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $324.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.14. Kadant has a 52 week low of $281.30 and a 52 week high of $429.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 8.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.37. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kadant

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kadant by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadant by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

Kadant declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

