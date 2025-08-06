EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in EQT were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $690,646.18. The trade was a 48.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Stock Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.84.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

