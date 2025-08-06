Enpro (NYSE:NPO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Sidoti raised Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Enpro Price Performance

Enpro stock opened at $224.69 on Friday. Enpro has a one year low of $133.50 and a one year high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $288.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.83 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enpro will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enpro by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enpro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Enpro by 10.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

