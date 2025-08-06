Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and traded as low as $8.92. Enel shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 230,557 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Enel Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Enel had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enel SpA will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Enel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 290.0%. Enel’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA operates as an integrated operator in electricity and gas industries worldwide. It generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. The company also provides energy management services; e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers; and engages in the energy commodities business.

