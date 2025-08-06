Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 511 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,514,000 after acquiring an additional 249,163 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 125,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,851,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,339,000 after buying an additional 59,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after buying an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $285.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.53 and a 200 day moving average of $266.94. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $218.75 and a 1-year high of $290.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.7828 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

