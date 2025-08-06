Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,960.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:BABA opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.49 and its 200 day moving average is $118.67. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $76.51 and a 12 month high of $148.43.

Alibaba Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 80.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Barclays reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Arete lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Arete Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.