Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 187.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 121,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,494 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 530,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 258,782 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 239.2% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after purchasing an additional 535,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.74 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.