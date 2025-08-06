Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for 1.1% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 22.2%

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $46.02 and a 12-month high of $61.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

