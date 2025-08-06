Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys 547 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,366,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7,442.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 24,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $75.13.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.749 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous dividend of $0.34.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.