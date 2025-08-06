Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,263 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 56.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 50,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $128.98.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

