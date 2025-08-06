Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 1.8% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT opened at $96.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.77. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

